ADVERTISEMENT

Turkey's president says he will back Finland's NATO bid

March 17, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - ISTANBUL

NATO requires the unanimous approval of its 30 existing members to expand, and Turkey and Hungary have failed so far to ratify the accession of the Nordic neighbors.

AP

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto review a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony in Ankara, Turkey on March 17, 2023. Credit: Presidential Press Office | Photo Credit: VIA REUTERS

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey would move forward with ratifying Finland’s NATO application, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc ahead of Sweden.

The breakthrough came as Finnish President Sauli Niinisto was in Ankara to meet with Mr. Erdogan and 10 months after both Finland and Sweden applied to become NATO members in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of nonalignment.

“When it comes to fulfilling its pledges in the trilateral memorandum of understanding, we have seen that Finland has taken authentic and concrete steps,” Mr. Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara following his meeting with Mr. Niinisto.

With Mr. Erdogan's agreement, Finland’s application can now go to the Turkish parliament, where the president's party and its allies hold a majority. Ratification is expected before Turkey holds its presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May 14.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Erdogan suggested Wednesday that his country might take up Finland’s accession following Niinisto's trip.

NATO requires the unanimous approval of its 30 existing members to expand, and Turkey and Hungary have failed so far to ratify the accession of the Nordic neighbors.

Turkey’s government accuses Sweden of being too soft on groups that it deems to be terror organizations, including Kurdish groups, and has said it has fewer problems with Finland.

“This sensitivity for our country’s security and, based on the progress that has been made in the protocol for Finland’s accession to NATO, we have decided to initiate the ratification process in our parliament,“ Mr. Erdogan said Friday.

Turkey, Finland and Sweden signed an agreement in June last year to resolve differences over the Nordic states’ membership.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US