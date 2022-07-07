Decoding the implications of Turkey’s deal with Finland and Sweden on NATO membership | In Focus podcast
Stanly Johny speaks to us on what Turkey wants from Sweden and Finland with regard to their NATO membership
Last week, on the eve of the NATO summit in Madrid, Turkey, which had threatened to veto Finland and Sweden’s bid to join NATO, signed a tripartite agreement with the two countries. Under the agreement, Turkey has agreed to reverse its stand and endorse Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership application, in exchange for the two Nordic countries agreeing to stop supporting what Turkey calls Kurdish “terrorists”, who are apparently enjoying safe haven in Finland and Sweden. But three days later after signing this deal, Turkey again warned that it could still block the two countries’ NATO membership if it sees they do not meet Turkey’s expectations.
Also read:Explained | How Turkey made peace with Sweden and Finland joining NATO
What exactly does Turkey want from Sweden and Finland? What is the substance of the tripartite agreement? And what are these Kurdish ‘terrorist groups’ that Finland and Sweden have supposedly given safe harbor to?
Guest: Stanly Johny, International Affairs Editor, The Hindu
Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu
Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
