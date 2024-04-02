ADVERTISEMENT

Benjamin Netanyahu admits ‘unintentional’ Israel strike killed Gaza aid workers

April 02, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Jerusalem

The victims worked for the U.S.-based World Central Kitchen, which has been delivering food aid to war-torn Gaza by sea from Cyprus

AFP

United Nations staff members inspect the carcass of a car used by U.S.-based aid group World Central Kitchen, that was hit by an Israeli strike the previous day in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on April 2, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. | Photo Credit: AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted on April 2 that its armed forces “unintentionally” killed seven aid workers in an air strike in Gaza.

“Unfortunately, in the last day there was a tragic case of our forces unintentionally hitting innocent people in the Gaza Strip,” he said as he left hospital in Jerusalem after a hernia operation.

"It happens in war, we will investigate it right to the end... We are in contact with the governments, and we will do everything so that this thing does not happen again."

Cyprus says aid ships have turned back from Gaza with over 200 tonnes of undelivered aid after Israeli strike

The seven victims worked for the U.S.-based World Central Kitchen (WCK), which has been delivering food aid to war-torn Gaza by sea from Cyprus.

It paused its Gaza operations after what it called the “targeted Israeli strike” on April 1. It said those killed were “from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada, and Palestine”.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari earlier said that he had talked to WCK founder celebrity chef Jose Andres to express their “deepest condolences”.

He said the probe would be carried out by the Israeli military’s Fact Finding and Assessment Mechanism, and “we will share our findings transparently”.

Israel’s Chief of the General Staff, Herzi Halevi, will “personally review the findings of the initial inquiry tonight”, an Army spokesman said.

Netanyahu vows to shut down ‘terror channel’ Al Jazeera from broadcasting in Israel

U.N. agencies have warned repeatedly that northern Gaza is on the verge of famine, calling the situation a man-made crisis.

The bloodiest-ever Gaza war erupted with the October 7 attack, which resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory campaign, aimed at destroying Hamas, has killed at least 32,916 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

