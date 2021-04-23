Mukesh Ambani home bomb scare | NIA arrests one more Mumbai cop

Mumbai

23 April 2021 11:24 IST

Sunil Mane was arrested after his involvement in the case came to light

The National Investating Agency (NIA) on Friday, April 23, 2021 arrested Mumbai police inspector Sunil Mane in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, an official said.

"Mane was called by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning on Thursday for his alleged role in the Ambani security scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases," the official said.

He was arrested after his involvement came to light, he said.

Mane will be produced before a court later in the day, the official said.

The central agency had earlier arrested four persons, including two Mumbai police officers — Sachin Waze and Riyaz Kazi — in connection with these cases.