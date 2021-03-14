Mukesh Ambani home bomb scare | NIA arrests police officer Sachin Vaze

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle from outside the south Mumbai home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze after quizzing him for over 12 hours on March 13 night, a spokesperson said.
Mr. Vaze reached the agency's office at Cumballa Hill in south Mumbai around 11.30 a.m. to record his statement.
"Sachin Vaze arrested at 2350 hrs in NIA Case RC/1/2021/NIA/MUM," the NIA spokesperson said.
The Scorpio found parked near Mr. Ambani's house on Carmichael Road on February 25 contained some gelatin sticks and a threat letter.
Mr. Vaze has also been facing heat in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran who was in possession of the SUV. Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5.
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is investigating the Hiran murder case. It had registered an FIR against unidentified persons days after Hiran's body was found.
While recording Mr. Vaze's statement on March 13, the NIA called crime branch ACP Nitin Alaknure and ATS ACP Shripad Kale to share information about the investigation done so far in the cases of recovery of the SUV and the alleged murder of Hiran.
Mr. Alaknure and Mr. Kale left the NIA office after over four hours.
Mr. Vaze, accused by Hiran's wife of involvement in her husband's suspicious death, was shunted out of the Mumbai crime branch earlier this week.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath