Mukesh Ambani home bomb scare | NIA arrests police officer Sachin Vaze

Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle from outside the south Mumbai home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze after quizzing him for over 12 hours on March 13 night, a spokesperson said.

Mr. Vaze reached the agency's office at Cumballa Hill in south Mumbai around 11.30 a.m. to record his statement.

The outside of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla, a day after explosives were found in an abandoned SUV in its vicinity, in Mumbai, February 26, 2021.

Mukesh Ambani home bomb scare linked to Tihar inmate

 

"Sachin Vaze arrested at 2350 hrs in NIA Case RC/1/2021/NIA/MUM," the NIA spokesperson said.

The Scorpio found parked near Mr. Ambani's house on Carmichael Road on February 25 contained some gelatin sticks and a threat letter.

Mr. Vaze has also been facing heat in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran who was in possession of the SUV. Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is investigating the Hiran murder case. It had registered an FIR against unidentified persons days after Hiran's body was found.

While recording Mr. Vaze's statement on March 13, the NIA called crime branch ACP Nitin Alaknure and ATS ACP Shripad Kale to share information about the investigation done so far in the cases of recovery of the SUV and the alleged murder of Hiran.

Mr. Alaknure and Mr. Kale left the NIA office after over four hours.

Mr. Vaze, accused by Hiran's wife of involvement in her husband's suspicious death, was shunted out of the Mumbai crime branch earlier this week.

