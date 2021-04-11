National

Mukesh Ambani home bomb scare | NIA arrests Sachin Vaze’s associate Riyaz Kazi

Pune's Forensic science Laboratory officials conduct investigation on explosive-laden SUV seized near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, at NIA office in Mumbai. File   | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 11 arrested police officer Riyaz Kazi, an associate of suspended cop Sachin Vaze, in connection with the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, a police official said.

Assistant Police Inspector (API) Kazi was called for questioning again by the NIA on April 11 and later placed under arrest, he said.

He was previously also questioned by the NIA in connection with the case of the SUV with explosives found near Mr. Ambani’s residence in south Mumbai on February 25 and the subsequent death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Mr. Kazi was shunted out of the Mumbai Crime Branch last month, the official said.

Earlier, in a CCTV footage, Mr. Kazi was seen entering a number plates shop in Vikhroli area in Mumbai and having a conversation with the outlet’s owner. He was also seen taking away a digital video recorder and a computer of the shop.

Mr. Kazi was also seen collecting CCTV footage from Mr. Vaze’s housing complex in neighbouring Thane, the official said.

The probe agency suspects that Mr. Kazi assisted Mr. Vaze in obtaining fake number plates used for the SUV found with explosives near Mr. Ambani’s residence in south Mumbai, he said.

Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

The NIA arrested Mr. Vaze on March 13 in connection with its probe into the case.

