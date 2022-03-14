Police book medicos on ragging charge

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The police have booked two postgraduate students of Kozhikode Medical College who were suspended by the college authorities on Sunday on the charges of ragging a junior student. Doctors Mohammed Sajid and Hariharan were charged under Section 4 (penalty for ragging) of the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act.

Police officials from the Kozhikode Medical College station who carried out the investigation into the incident said the sections charged against the two were non-bailable. If found guilty, they would be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years and a fine up to ₹10,000, they said.

The college authorities had also reported the incident to the police apart from the written petition submitted by the victim, Jithin Joy. The college issued the suspension order after its panel conducted an inquiry into the incident.

Dr. Joy, who was pursuing his PG in orthopaedics, had stopped his studies in Kozhikode after the incident. According to his complaint, the two seniors were involved in mentally harassing him apart from forcing him to do excess work. He later left for Thiruvananthapuram to resume his studies.

The incident leading to the suspension took place in the first week of February 2022. The Kollam native had also complained that he could not even sleep because of the frequent mental harassment.

Commission seeks report

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has suo motu registered a case as part of the investigation into the alleged ragging attempt against the junior PG student at the medical college. The Commission also sought a report from the Medical College Principal. The report should be submitted in 15 days, a press release issued by the Commission said.