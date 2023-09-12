Travel between Porur and Arcot Road is frustrating for commuters

September 12, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

For commuters residing between Porur and Arcot Road, a frustrating ride through poorly re-laid roads, drastically shrunk road space and traffic congestion has turned nightmarish ever since Metro Rail Phase II construction started in these areas.

Phase II started two years ago. It is being implemented at a cost of ₹61,843 crore with the objective of easing mobility and offering people a better mass rapid transit system. Commuters say that after the construction began, they spend an enormous amount of time on the road because of severe congestion. What makes the travel worse is the journey through potholed stretches at many places.

In the 116-km Phase II, the first two stretches that are scheduled to be opened in 2025 are between Poonmallee and Porur and between Porur and Power House. But the work on the Porur-Power House stretch has been plagued by delays. It is likely to open only by mid-2026. Commuters have to endure the congestion longer, if these issues are not fixed.

Potholes after rain

R. Muralikrishnan, 55, a working professional from Valasaravakkam, says a ride from his home to his workplace on Anna Salai would earlier take 30 minutes at non-peak hours. But it now requires one hour and 15 minutes.

“Many of the stretches, re-laid by the contractor, are so bad that there are numerous potholes everywhere after one hour of heavy rain. When we are putting up with the congestion, all we expect is that the roads are re-laid well to last for some time,” he adds.

Mr. Muralikrishnan says that before any construction starts and diversions are in place, it is important to check the condition of the interior roads because most of the vehicles are forced to take a detour.

While traffic is just one problem, business has been tough for autorickshaw drivers owing to diversions. K. Prabhu, an autorickshaw driver, has to take longer routes as Arcot Road, from Virugambakkam to Power House, is now a one-way stretch. “If I have to go to Porur from here [Vadapalani Metro Station], I have to go through 100-Feet Road and K.K. Nagar. The route is longer,” he says. However, when he puts up the fare, passengers don’t always agree. “Many customers book an autorickshaw on Ola or Uber,” Mr. Prabhu says.

The entire Arcot Road carries more traffic, say residents. The Metro Rail barricades leave little room for MTC buses and other vehicles to navigate the road, causing a constant traffic jam even at non-peak hours, they say. The road, already congested, is facing more problems.

Parts of Arcot Road, cut for the Metro Rail construction, have been re-laid with concrete. At most places, the road is uneven owing to a poor patchwork. For instance, a section of Arcot Road at Saligramam has been filled with gravel for over two weeks without being patched. This is one of the main reasons for vehicles crowding the road, says S. Senthil, who runs a grocery store close to the Vadapalani Murugan temple.

Until a few months ago, the construction barricade, placed in front of his shop, made it tedious for his customers to walk in. Now, the situation is better. “They [construction workers] move the barricades as and when a portion of work is done,” he says. Appreciating the efforts to clear the traffic all through the day, he says the traffic policemen and marshals constantly direct the vehicles.

The main problem, however, is the uneven roads, commuters say. Just ahead of the post office at Vadapalani, there is a dip in the road that has been temporarily patched up. “If the roads are laid properly, there will not be as much traffic as there is now,” Mr. Senthil says.

‘Better now than before’

Having to go across the city for his job every day, S. Manikandan, a food delivery worker, says that owing to the Metro Rail construction, it takes longer to deliver to areas around Arcot Road. But the traffic situation is better than what it was three to four months ago, he says, adding that it could be because some pillars have been raised. Even then, Mr. Manikandan admits, some of his fellow delivery workers do think twice before taking up an order in and around Vadapalani. “I have no choice as I live here,” he says.

If it rains heavily in areas such as Alapakkam and Alwarthirunagar, it is tough for motorists to spot the potholes because of waterlogging, commuters say.

S. Sukumar, a 53-year-old businessman and resident of Porur, says that after the work started, commuters are forced to spend more fuel and money on travel. “There should be accountability. The authorities need to increase the manpower to finish the construction soon because so much money has been invested in the project. In some countries, they are able to finish construction quickly to reduce public inconvenience, and we should follow the method,” he adds.

