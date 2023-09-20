HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Metro Rail Limited begins relaying stretch of Arcot Road between Vadapalani and Porur

According to officials, the work will be completed in the next 20 days and they are also monitoring the process to ensure that there is no compromise in quality

September 20, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
For several months now, the stretch of Arcot Road between Vadapalani and Porur has not only shrunk in width but has also become pothole ridden, due to the Metro Rail work.

For several months now, the stretch of Arcot Road between Vadapalani and Porur has not only shrunk in width but has also become pothole ridden, due to the Metro Rail work. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

After numerous complaints from commuters, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has begun relaying the pothole-ridden stretch of Arcot Road between Porur and Vadapalani.

According to officials of CMRL, they started the relaying work on Arcot Road on Tuesday, and the work will be completed for the stretch till Porur in the next 20 days. “We have taken cognisance of the issue, and the contractor has begun work. We are monitoring the work and will ensure there is no compromise in quality as well,” an official said.

The Hindu had reported last week about the plight and distress of commuters who travel frequently through the stretch. On Tuesday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said he would be conducting inspections to take stock of the condition of the city’s roads.

For several months now, travel on the stretch between Vadapalani and Porur has been marred by not just congestion due to reduced road width but also by the poor quality, pothole-ridden roads.

Smritika Srinivasan, a resident of Vadapalani and an urban planner, said she dreaded walking from her residence to Vadapalani Metro as Arcot Road was in a terrible condition, with no discernible footpath. “The five to seven minute walk is difficult. I would have to be very cautious while I walked on the carriageway, since there were no footpaths. I have witnessed a few persons losing their balance while riding two-wheelers. There are also students heading to their schools on bicycles on this road,” she said, adding that, “After a bout of heavy showers, the condition worsens, and the road is not just unmotorable but becomes unsafe as the potholes become obscured.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.