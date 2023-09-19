HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

CM to undertake inspection of roads across T.N.

Stalin says several complaints were being received about poor quality of roads; advises Ministers and officials to pay special attention to the issue

September 19, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin holding a review meeting on monsoon preparedness in Chennai on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin holding a review meeting on monsoon preparedness in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Amidst complaints over quality of roads in various parts of the State, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to undertake field inspections of all districts starting from Chennai this week.

Citing various complaints over the bad roads in various parts of the State, Mr. Stalin on Tuesday instructed the officials to ensure that roads were repaired and kept in good condition.

Chairing a meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai when he reviewed the precautionary measures being taken ahead of the northeast monsoon in the State, Mr. Stalin referred to complaints that roads were in bad shape in Chennai, in its peripheries and in other districts.

“There are reports that those using vehicles are facing hardship and there are recurring reports about minor accidents. This is not acceptable,” Mr. Stalin said.

People were being affected by various ongoing works such as storm-water drain construction, laying of drinking water pipeline, Metro Rail project, and underground connection of power lines among others, he said. “In general, people are facing hardship due to old roads without proper maintenance. This has to change,” the Chief Minister told the officials.

Mr. Stalin advised Ministers and Secretaries to pay special focus on this issue. He reviewed the precautionary measures being taken ahead of the northeast monsoon.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, I. Periasamy, E.V. Velu, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal and senior officials were present.

Related Topics

Chennai / rains / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.