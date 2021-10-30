Puneeth Rajkumar funeral on Sunday October 31

Bengaluru

30 October 2021 14:51 IST

Fans requested not to go to Kanteerava Studio as the place is not big enough for a huge crowd

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the last rites of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be held on October 31 at Kanteerava Studio.

The government decided to hold the last rites on October 31 after seeing the number of fans thronging Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru to pay their last respects. Also, the Chief Minister said, conducting the last rites at Kanteerava Studio after dark would pose a major challenge.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the decision was taken to provide an opportunity to all the fans to get a final glimpse of the mortal remains of the actor. “I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and peace,” he said.

Senior producer Rockline Venkatesh appealed to all fans to maintain peace, and pay their last respects at Kanteerava Stadium on October 30.

“On Sunday morning (October 31), we will take the mortal remains to Kanteerava Studio in a procession. Public will not be allowed inside the studio, as it is a very small place. Only family members and his colleagues from the film fraternity will be allowed inside. We have arranged a few LED screens outside for members of the public to watch the proceedings, but they will not be allowed inside. I appeal to fans not to come to the studio and provide some privacy to the family,” he said.

Fan frenzy

Fans have come from various districts of Karnataka to pay their last respects.

Bhimaraju , an ardent fan of the actor, said, "Around 100 fans of Puneeth Rajkumar have come from Haveri. We reached the Kanteerava Stadium around 8 a.m., but some of us couldn't get inside because of the huge crowd. Someone in the crowd tore my shirt. I lost my footwear. It is impossible to get inside."

Puneeth with his father Rajkumar

Many were carrying portable sound systems and could be seen playing hit songs from films of Puneeth Rajkumar. Some fans were seen arriving in a tractor.

Lakshmi, a fan, said, "Puneeth Rajkumar is loved by everyone. That's why thousands of people have turned up. After waiting for over two hours, I managed to get inside the stadium."

Those unable to get inside the stadium could be seen climbing the barricades put up the police for crowd management.

Controlling the crowd outside the stadium was very challenging for the police. No vehicle could move on Vittal Mallya Road owing to the size of the crowd gathered outside the stadium. Police had to divert vehicles via Kasturba Road. After noon, traffic police blocked movement of vehicles near Cubbon Park gate. Vehicles of film stars and even those of the police had a tough time navigating the crowd outside Kanteerva Stadium in central Bengaluru.