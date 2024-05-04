May 04, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) had called upon people in Bengaluru to participate in water saving campaigns by adopting the pancha sutras (5 principles) of Green Star Challenge.

In two weeks’ time, as many as 416 apartments, 68 government organisations, 52 commercial establishments, two IT Parks, 13 IT companies, 32 hotels, 16 hospitals, and 11 educational institutions have registered for the Green Star rating through the website.

Green Star rating is an ambitious plan of the BWSSB to adopt pancha sutras to save water and encourage good use. By getting Green Star rating, institutions and buildings will not only reduce water consumption, but will also play an important role in building water sufficiency.

The pancha sutras

BWSSB has listed five principles of water conservation to be adopted by all consumers:

Adopting technologies that conserve water Increase the use of treated water Adopt technology to manage borewells Harvest rainwater and dig recharge pits Create awareness about all these among patrons who visit these establishments

BWSSB will organise more such programmes to gradually make all its consumers a part of this campaign.

