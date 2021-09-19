Mantri mall served notice over property tax again

Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) has served a notice to Mantri mall and all shopkeepers in the mall to pay property tax dues in a long ongoing dispute it has had with the developers. In the notice, the palike stated that it would initiate action including closure, freezing of accounts and auctioning off all movable assets to recover tax arrears if not paid within 30 days of the notice, served on September 7.

A copy of the notice, available with The Hindu, stated that the mall has arrears due of ₹20.33 crore for the fiscals 2019-20 and 2020-21. Along with this year’s tax of ₹6.77 crore, the amount due is ₹27 crore. The BBMP notice pertains to the arrears of ₹20.33 crore.

“Last year, after a similar action initiated by the civic body, the mall developers agreed to pay one year’s tax and issued a cheque for March 2021. But that cheque has bounced, following which we have filed a civil suit in the court over the issue,” said Prasanna Kumar, DC, Revenue, West Zone, BBMP.

