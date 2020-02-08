BBMP told to take over Mantri mall land

The Regional Commissioner on Friday ruled that the land on which Mantri Square and Mantri Greens apartment stand belongs to the BBMP and directed the civic body to take possession of the land.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said, “We are yet to receive the copy of the order. We will examine the order and decide on the next course of action, as the land is already developed.”

The mall and the apartment complex have come up on the land that earlier housed Raja Mill and was earmarked for industrial purposes at Hanumanthapura village — 3.31 acres in survey number 56, and 37 guntas of Jakkarayanakere. Conversion of industrial use to residential and commercial is a violation of norms and an apex court order, it is contended.

Though The Hindu tried to reach out to Mantri Developers, they did not respond.