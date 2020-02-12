Survey of land encroached by Mantri Developers

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon undertake a survey of the land on which Mantri Square and Mantri Greens apartment stand in Malleswaram, said civic chief B.H. Anil Kumar on the sidelines of Municipalika, an exhibition and conference on Safe and Sustainable Cities, on Wednesday.

The Regional Commissioner on Friday ruled that the land on which Mantri Square and Mantri Greens apartment stand belongs to the BBMP, and directed the civic body to take possession of the land.

Both the mall and apartment complex have come up on land that earlier housed Raja Mill, marked for industrial purposes at Hanumanthapura village. Mr. Anil Kumar said that drawings prepared by the Additional Director (Land Records) show encroachment of 37 guntas of Jakkarayanakere in Hanumanthapura coming under survey number 56, and 3.31 acres of village road in Jakkasandra village. A survey is essential to re-ascertain the extent of encroachment and which portion of the encroached land has been built on, he said.

He added that to ensure that Mantri Developers don’t approach the High Court seeking a stay, he had instructed the Legal Cell in the BBMP to file a caveat.

Though The Hindu tried to reach out to Mantri Developers, they did not respond.

Mr. Anil Kumar said the Koramangala-Ejipura flyover will be completed in the next 11 months. The project was taken up in 2014 at a cost of ₹250crore but has been facing delays. If the work is not completed by 11 months, the contractor would be blacklisted.