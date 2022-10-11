Most popular destinations for people flying out of Bengaluru are...

X2, a two-seater electric flying car developed by Chinese e-vehicle manufacturer XPENG AEROHT, was unveiled at GITEX, a tech show, in Dubai in the U.A.E. on October 10, 2022. During the April to June 2022 quarter, 1,91,077 passengers travelled on the Bengaluru-Dubai sector. | Photo Credit: AFP PHOTO/ DUBAI CHAMBERS

Dubai and Delhi continue to be the most travelled international and domestic destinations, respectively, from Bengaluru airport.

As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) city pair-wise international passenger and freight statistics (scheduled) to and from Indian territory, during the April to June 2022 quarter, 1,91,077 passengers travelled on the Bengaluru-Dubai sector.

The second busiest sector was the Bengaluru-Singapore sector with 65,981 passengers, closely followed by the Bengaluru-Doha sector with 65,817 passengers.

Frankfurt, with 55,399 passengers, took the fourth spot. Male, the capital of Maldives, which has emerged as a popular tourist destination in the Covid-19 pandemic era, is the fifth busiest route with 48,553 passengers.

During the period between April and June 2022, Bengaluru was connected to 17 international cities and 18 airports (Bangkok — one of the cities — has two airports — Bangkok Airport and the Don Mueang International Airport).

Kuwait was the least travelled sector with 7,421 passengers while Jeddah recorded 8,052 passengers.

The other popular international destinations from Bengaluru during this quarter were Amsterdam (Netherlands), Bahrain, Colombo (Sri Lanka), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), London (U.K.), Muscat (Oman), Paris (France), Phuket (Thailand) and Sharjah (U.A.E.).

Air travel stats for India’s domestic sector

In the domestic sector, Delhi continued in the top spot with a total of 3,47,501 passengers travelling between the two cities in August 2022, as per the aviation regulator’s city pair-wise passenger, freight & mail traffic statistics.

The second spot was taken by Mumbai with 2,67,365 passengers, followed by Kolkata with 1,32,330 passengers.

Agatti Island was the least travelled sector among domestic routes with 68 passengers travelling during August.