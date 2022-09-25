Mysuru braces for full-fledged Dasara after two years

President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the festival atop Chamundi Hills

The idol of goddess Chamundeshwari being spruced and polished by the priest in preparation for inauguration of Dasara slated for Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The city synonymous with Dasara is set to put its best foot forward to celebrate the 10-day festival from Monday after a two-year gap owing to the pandemic.

The President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the festival atop the Chamundi Hills between 9.45 a.m. and 10.05 a.m. signalling the commencement of various cultural programmes and events spread over the next 10 days.

In view of the President’s visit, there are restrictions to the general public from visiting Chamundeshwari temple till 11.30 a.m. after which the darshan will be open to all as usual.

While the cultural programmes will commence at the palace in the evening, the Dassar Film Festival will be inaugurated by Shivaraj Kumar at Kalamandira at 12.30 p.m. while the Dasara Flower Show will be inaugurated by Mr. Muniratna, Minister for Horticulture, Planning and Statistics, at Kuppanna Park. The Minister for Cooperation Mr. S.T. Somashekar who is also in charge of Mysuru district, will inaugurate the food mela at Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds while the famed Dasara wrestling will commence at 3.30 p.m. at Sri Devaraja Urs Multipurpose Stadium.

In addition, the Dasara Exhibition will also be inaugurated on Monday at 4 p.m. by Minister for Tourism Mr. Anand Singh while Yoga Dasara will commence at Oval Grounds at 5 p.m.

A State-level sculpture exhibition featuring the works of various artistes will be inaugurated at Kalamandira by Minister for Kannada and Culture Mr. V.Sunil Kumar at 5.30 p.m. while the city lights and illumination spanning a length of 124 km will be also be inaugurated by Mr. Sunil Kumar, at 6.30 p.m.

The main cultural programmes at Amba Vilas Palace will also be inaugurated on Monday and will have folk performance besides dance-drama feature and concert by H.R. Leelavathi.

Minister for Industries Mr. Murugesh Nirani will inaugurate Industrial Dasara at Vignana Bhavan, Manasagangotri campus.

Meanwhile, the members of the Wadiyar family are also gearing up for the Navaratri celebrations which will entail a slew of rituals and rites, a private durbar by the scion of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. However, the celebrations by the Wadiyars is not open to the general public.

Cultural programmes will also be held at the Town Hall, Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha, Chikka Gadiyara, Kalamandira, Jaganmohan Palace, Ganabharathi and Kirurangamandira.