One lakh footfall at palace in four days!

In total, the iconic Amba Vilas Palace attracted 2.07 lakh visitors during Dasara though it was not fully open on some days due to rituals by the royal family

One lakh people visited the iconic Mysuru palace in just four days. The palace – which was the most happening place in Dasara – attracted a record number of visitors when the celebrations were nearing the finale.

Though the palace was closed on certain days to facilitate the rituals of the royal family, the celebrated tourist attraction, however, was the most visited attraction in the city this Dasara.

T.S. Subramanya, Deputy Director, Mysuru Palace Board told The Hindu, “The visitors’ numbers show the popularity of the palace as a tourist destination here. Imagine over one lakh tourists in four days – about 25,000 visitors every day which is something remarkable post-pandemic. With this number, we can say the pre-COVID-19 scenario is returning.”

The palace in total attracted 2.07 lakh tourists in ten days of celebrations. This is the number of tourists who bought tickets and toured the palace. There were double the number of people who were outside the palace enjoying the Dasara celebrations amidst the illumination, he added.

The golden throne has been the prized attraction at the palace in Dasara and many, despite seeing the palace, made it a point to visit just to see the priceless throne.

The throne can be seen only during Dasara as the scion of Mysore royal family conducts Khas Durbar sitting on the grand throne. “The throne can be seen till October 19. It will be dismantled on October 20 and the palace will remain closed for half a day to facilitate its dismantling. An announcement in this regard will be made,” said Mr. Subramanya.