Digital Smart Cloak Rooms at KSR, Cantonment railway stations

June 30, 2022 21:11 IST

The license has been awarded to Stownest Technologies Pvt Ltd for a year, extendable by one year

Passengers using the KSR city and Cantonment railway stations will be able to use Digi-lockers as the Bengaluru division of South Western Railway has allotted a contract for Digital Smart Cloak Rooms under the New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS).

The project, said a release, will generate non-fare revenue for the railways along with providing improved cloakroom service through secure lockers and digital payment facility.

Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru division said that these digi-cloak rooms will give an enhanced sense of safety and convenience to passengers about depositing their luggage. Passengers will be able to operate the lockers themselves using the KLOAK App and all operations, including payments, will be done online. During the initial phase, an operator will be stationed near the lockers to help passengers without smart phones, the release added.

