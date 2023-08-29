ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru airport bus overturns, passengers safe, driver suffers head injury

August 29, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

According to BMTC, the incident took place around 12.15 a.m. The bus was operating from H.S.R. Layout (B.D.A. Complex) to Bengaluru airport

The Hindu Bureau

Vuyu Vajra buses of BMTC operate from Kempegowda International Airport to various parts of Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Vayu Vajra bus overturned near BDA headquarters at Palace Guttahalli flyover on August 29. All 11 passengers are safe, but a woman passenger suffered an injury on a finger while the driver suffered a head injury.

According to the BMTC, the incident took place around 12.15 a.m. The bus involved was operating from H.S.R. Layout (B.D.A. Complex) to Bengaluru airport.

“As the bus was about to enter the flyover, it overturned. All 11 passengers are safe. A female passenger sustained an injury on a finger, but she is reported to be in stable condition. The driver suffered a head injury and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment,” a senior BMTC official told The Hindu.

BMTC Vaju Vajra bus to airport overturns, in Bengaluru on August 29, 2023.

The BMTC has removed the bus from the spot, and an investigation is underway. An official said that when they inquired about the incident with the conductor, he mentioned that, near Palace Guttahalli, the driver experienced a bout of dizziness. He intended to pull over by the roadside, but, before he could do so, the bus met with the accident.”

The bus was on the night service and had started its operation at 8.05 p.m. on August 28.

