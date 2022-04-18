Aircraft topples over after landing at Jakkur aerodrome in Bengaluru

The Jakkur airfield is on the route to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

April 18, 2022 12:20 IST

An aircraft toppled over while landing on the runway of Jakkur aerodrome in Bengaluru on the evening of April 17.

The pilot, sources said, spotted dogs and birds on the runway after landing and took evasive action that resulted in the aircraft overturning. The aircraft — a Cessna 185 — belongs to a private flying institute.

“As per the pilot’s statement, everything was fine till the touchdown. While the aircraft was rolling (on the runway), the pilot spotted dogs coming in the way. To avoid them, the pilot took evasive action that resulted in the aircraft toppling over. The DGCA is investigating the matter,” said a source.

There were two people on board — the pilot and a woman who is a skydiving world champion.

“The pilot was on a practise run. The sky diving champion, who is also a pilot, was familiarising the pilot on skydiving sortie,” said a source.

No one was severely injured in the accident.