Demolition of properties for KIA metro line nears completion

BMRCL had identified 224 structures spread over 2.21 lakh sq. m for the project

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), which is set to start construction of the long-awaited Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) metro line, has taken possession of most of the property identified for the elevated corridor. Barring three properties, demolition of all other structures is nearing completion on the 38-km stretch from K.R. Puram to the trumpet interchange.

The BMRCL had identified 224 properties spread over 2.21 lakh square metres for the project. Land to the extent of 2 lakh sq.m has already been handed over to the engineering section. To build a depot at Shettigere, the BMRCL requires 23 acres of the land, of which it has received 18 acres of government land. Acquisition of five acres of land, however, is pending due to litigation.

Channappa Goudar, general manager (land acquisition), BMRCL, said most of the land required for the project had been handed over to the engineering section. “Demolition of only a couple of properties belonging to the Government Flying Training School, an automobile shop at Hebbal, a car showroom near Kodigehalli and a compound wall of a building near the trumpet interchange are pending,” he said.

From Hebbal to the trumpet interchange , the land required for the metro line to KIA was received by the BMRCL from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) a while back. The NHAI had initially acquired the land while widening the highway for a proposed high-speed rail link project.

One of the concerns on the metro alignment from Kasturinagar to Hebbal was whether it would damage a road that had been white-topped by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at a huge cost. BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez said, “The metro elevated corridor is on the median of the road. Available land on the median of the road will be used to build the pier, while metro work on the white-topped road will be minimal.”

The official said that within a week, the BMRCL will sign an agreement with a contractor on implementing the work. The airport link will be implemented in three packages and the total project cost is estimated at ₹2,200 crore.

As part of the ORR-Airport metro link project, the BMRCL has already taken up construction of a metro line from Central Silk Board to K.R. Puram.