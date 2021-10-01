Jakkur flying school set to restart with runway ready in a week

‘Effort was made to put school to disuse as land is valued at hundreds of crores’

The runway at the Jakkur Aerodrome will be ready in a week, ahead of the restarting of the Government Flying School, Youth Affairs Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda said on Thursday, adding that efforts had been made to close down the school in the past.

The Minister, who reviewed the civil works on Thursday, including the construction of hangars, said the restarted school would be launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “Already, 34 students have enrolled in the flying school. We are hastening the works to ensure that it reopens quickly to offer employment opportunities to students from rural areas,” he said.

Saying that a conspiracy had been hatched to close down the flying school, the Minister said it was the reason no efforts were made to reopen the school for four years. “Efforts were not made to fill up the faculty vacancies and no attempt was made to acquire the land required for the runway. No one bothered when buildings came up around the aerodrome, in violation of the DGCA [Directorate General of Civil Aviation] norms. Efforts had been made to put the flying school, whose property is valued at hundreds of crores, to disuse. I am taking steps to rectify the issues.”

The Minister also said that the flying school was yet to get dues towards land acquired for the national highway project. “A compensation amount of ₹10 crore was given, while ₹13 crore as interest is yet to be given. I am taking steps to recover the interest amount that is due. The flying school still needs three acres and the process to acquire it is on.”

Mr. Gowda also said that the government, along with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, was surveying the 5-km radius to identify buildings that are above 45 m in height and are in violation of the DGCA guidelines. “We will complete the survey and take action against the violators. Efforts are also on to recover rental dues from aircraft companies. They will be allowed to function from the aerodrome after the payment of full dues.”

The Minister added that the government was making an effort to develop the land commercially with private partnership for tourism.