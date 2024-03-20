March 20, 2024 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 48-year-old woman and her 28-year-old twin sons were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house at J.P. Nagar III stage on March 20.

According to the police, Sukanya and her sons Nischith and Nikhith had suffered burn injuries. The police are yet to ascertain the cause of death.

In the morning, Sukanya reportedly handed over a glass of milk and the newspaper to her husband Jayananda who was unwell for the past few days. When the bodies were found, his room was locked from outside.

The incident came to light when neighbours noticed smoke and alerted the police. Police learnt that Jayananda owned a factory. His business incurred losses during the covid pandemic.

Jayananda was bedridden. Sukanya was giving private tuitions to take care of the family. The family was facing financial problems and they were unable to repay their loans. The condition was so bad that they were not able to pay the rent for their home, a senior police official said.

Nischith was physically challenged and was working from home. Nikhith worked in a private firm, but had quit his job four months ago.

The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

(Those in distress or having suicidal thoughts can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help)

