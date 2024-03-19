KSLSA succeeds in settling 29 lakh cases in Lok Adalat

March 19, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The national-level Lok Adalat organised by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) on March 16 witnessed amicable settlement of total 29 lakh cases, including 2.52 lakh cases pending in various courts and 26.48 lakh pre-litigation cases in the State.

Justice K. Somashekar, a judge of the High Court of Karnataka and the Executive Chairperson of the KSLSA, told mediapersons in Bengaluru on Tuesday that a total of 3,76,599 cases pending in various courts were referred for settlement in the Lok Adalat and of these, 2,52,277 had been amicably settled resulting in reducing the number of pending cases across courts in Karnataka.

He said 281 couples, who were in matrimonial dispute, were reunited due to the conciliation process in the Lok Adalat, which saw a total of 771 matrimonial cases resolved amicably between spouses leaving behind their differences.

The settlement of an industrial dispute, between the employees and M/s Tata Marcopolo Company, Dharwad, before the District Industrial Tribunal, is a unique feature of the Lok Adalat as 200 employees were taken back into service by the company due to conciliation, said Justice Somashekar.

Pointing out that amicable resolution of these disputes resulted in settlement of a total ₹2,541 crore, Justice Somashekar said that an amount of ₹249 crore was paid as compensation to litigants while settling 4,853 motor vehicle accident claim cases, and a total ₹367 crore has been paid to the litigants in 5,683 execution cases instituted for executing various earlier court orders in land acquisition compensation, motor vehicle accident and other cases.

As many as 3,680 partition suits, 113 consumer disputes, 12,563 cheque dishonour cases and 49 real estate regulation authority cases were among the cases settles in the Lok Adalat, he said.