ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi presented with coffee table book on Srirangam brought out by The Hindu Group

January 03, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

BJP State President K. Annamalai presented the book to the Prime Minister during his visit to Tiruchi on Tuesday, January 2

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented, by T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai, with a coffee table book on Srirangam, brought out by The Hindu Group, on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narenda Modi was presented with a coffee table book, Srirangam - The Resplendent Kingdom of Rangaraja, by BJP State President K. Annamalai during his visit to Tiruchi on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The book, brought out by The Hindu Group of Publications, was launched during the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on December 23.

Besides articles about the temple, the 454-page book features reports and rare photographs sourced from The Hindu Archives. It provides an overview of the temple, considered to be the foremost among the 108 Divya Desams. The book is divided into 11 sections, capturing the uniqueness of the temple, its architecture, rich religious and cultural traditions and festivals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr .Annamalai presented the book to the Prime Minister while receiving him at the Tiruchi International Airport along with other party functionaries.

The airport’s new terminal, inaugurated by Mr. Modi, fuses elements from the temple architecture of the region, especially Srirangam. A huge temple-tower like structure, resembling the Rajagopuram of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, serves as the main entrance at the ground level of the terminal building.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US