Indepth excavation planned at Gangaikonda Cholapuram

Commissioner of Archeology D. Udayachandran and Collector D. Rathna visiting Maligaimedu in Ariyalur district on Wednesday.

09 September 2020 23:34 IST

The State government has plans to carry out a comprehensive excavation at Gangaikonda Cholapuram and its surrounding areas to study the culture of ancient Tamils, D. Udayachandran, Commissioner of Archaeology, said on Wednesday.

On a visit to Maligaimedu, where the reported remnants of palaces of Gangaikonda Cholan, Mudikonda Cholan and Chola Keralan were found during earlier excavations, Mr. Udayachandran said the Department of Archaeology had carried out excavations in 1980, 1981, 1985, 1987 and 1990-91. Collector D. Rathna accompanied Mr. Udayachandran during the visit.

The artefacts and objects such as ancient weapons, dolls, dress materials, puja items, mud pots, 11th century bricks and other items found in the excavations had been displayed at the museum at Gangaikonda Cholapuram. The area was said to be a treasure of ancient Tamil culture and the Chola dynasties. It had been felt that the area should be excavated further so as to bring out the ancient practices, architecture and others of Tamils.

Advertising

Advertising

Hence, a comprehensive excavation at Gangaikonda Cholapuram on the lines of the activity at Keeladi in Sivaganga district and Adichanallur in Tirunelveli district will be carried out, Mr. Udayachandran said.