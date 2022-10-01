Nine offices related to PFI, SDPI sealed in Dakshina Kannada

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dakshina Kannada district administration in association with police personnel searched nine offices related to Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Puttur, Sullia and Bantwal taluks of the district and sealed them after seizing several articles.

In a press release, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said a team of officials led by Puttur Tahsildar on Wednesday night searched the premises of PFI office in the first floor of Suleman complex in Olamogaru village of the taluk. PFI and its affiliated organisations have been declared as unlawful organisations.

The officials seized seven flags of Social Democratic Party of India, a book of SDPI party registration forms, a cupboard, SDPI name plate, plastic chairs and other articles. These articles were kept in the same office and it was sealed. The keys of this office were given to Puttur Rural police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, another team searched the PFI office in KP Complex in Puttur on September 29. Computer system, printer, speakers and other articles were seized. The keys of this office were given to Municipal Commissioner of Puttur City Municipal Council.

A team of officials led by Sullia Tahsildar searched the PFI office in Bellare on September 28 night and seized, among others, a banner against BJP, 75 SDPI shawls, a PFI banner, 60 banners against government. The office was sealed and the keys were given to Bellare Police Station Sub Inspector.

Several articles, including SDPI flags, SDPI letter pad, National Women’s Front banner, were seized from the office of SDPI in Farangipet in Bantwal taluk. This office was also sealed and keys were given to Sub Inspector of Bantwal Rural Police Station.

SDPI banners, chairs and other articles were seized from the office of SDPI in Kukkaje of Manchi village of Bantwal taluk. This office was sealed, Dr. Rajendra said.

In Udupi

A team of officials led by Kundapur Assistant Commissioner K. Raju on Friday searched the house of SDPI former district president Naseer Ahmed in Kinnimulki in Malpe Police limits. The official also searched the house of Naseer Ahmed’s brother Basheer Ahmed in Ambagilu.

As Naseer Ahmed was not in the house, officials had to break open the lock of his house and enter. A pendrive, a book related to PFI, two PFI mementos and few other articles were seized from Naseer Ahmed’s house. A book related to PFI, PFI mementos and other articles were seized from the house of Basheer Ahmed.