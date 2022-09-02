Law will take its own course in Chitradurga seer’s case: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to media persons at Mangaluru International Airport on his arrival in the city to attend an official programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on September 2 that the law will take its own course in the sexual harassment case registered against seer of Brihan Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was arrested in Chitradurga on September 1.

Speaking to media persons at Mangaluru International Airport on his arrival to the city to attend an official programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that police have been given free hand to investigate into the case and are doing their duty. It is not appropriate to speak much on the case at the this stage, he said.

Spearheading economic progress

Mr. Bommai said that the Prime Minister inaugurating and laying foundation stone for eight projects worth ₹3,000 crore in Mangaluru on Friday will further spur economic activities and boost development in the State’s coastal belt. They will further augment the cargo handling capacity of the New Mangaluru Port and other ports, improve the business of ports and generate more employment activities.

He said that the Union government has sanctioned 100 boats to Karnataka under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for deep-sea fishing. PM Modi has also extended the kisan credit cards to fishermen.

“The Prime Minister will add more strength to the development of the coastal belt by launching and dedicating eight projects on Friday,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Bommai said that the BJP’s “Janotsava” programme will be held at Doddaballapura on September 8. The national president of the BJP J.P. Nadda will participate in it, he said.