Bengaluru-based firm asked pay cost of defective waste management plant

The Dakshina Kannada District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the Bengaluru-based Waste Is Gold Technologies Private Limited and its dealer in Mangaluru to jointly pay an apartment owners’ association the cost of defective waste management unit that was installed at the apartment.

In the compliant before the Commission, Rajesh Shetty, Secretary, Mugrody Enclave Apartment Owners’ Association, in Kavoor, said the association was greatly impressed by advertisement of Waste Is Gold Technologies Pvt. Limited about its ‘Organic waste composter model OWC 50 that aids natural composting. The association paid Rs. 4.17 lakh and the OWC 50 was installed at the apartment complex.

Few days into the installation, the model showed a defect. It failed to crush wet waste and produce natural compost. Despite 20 visits the technician associated with the Mangaluru dealer, the defect in the model was not repaired. Though the model consumed electricity, there was no output from it. As the Association had a bad experience of purchasing the model it asked the Commission for return of cost of the model.

Despite servicing of notices, the Bengaluru-based firm and its dealer in Mangaluru failed to appear before the Commission.

“As there is no defence from opposite parties, we are of the considered opinion that allegation made by complainant against opposite parties is acceptable one,” said the Commission comprising of president K. Prakasha and members P.V. Lingaraju and H.G. Sharadamma.

In its order dated July 6, the Commission directed the Bengaluru-based firm and its dealer to pay the complainant Rs. 4.17 lakh along with interest of 9% per annum from the date of complaint till the date of payment. The Commission also directed them to pay Rs. 15,000 to complainant as compensation and cost.