Bamboo shoots planting drive to restore riverbanks

Area in Bangra Kulur on the banks of the Phalguni has now changed for the better

Member of Legislative Assembly Y. Bharath Shetty planting a sapling on the Phalguni riverbank at Bangra Kulur in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The area in Bangra Kulur on the banks of the Phalguni that was once used for dumping construction waste has now changed for the better. The Forest Department has begun planting shoots of bamboo on about a 5-km-long stretch on the riverbank in this area as part of its drive to restore riverbanks.

“Bamboo prevents soil erosion and is also effective in flood control. We are using bamboo for eco restoration of the Phalguni and the Netravati riverbanks,” Dakshina Kannada Deputy Conservator of Forests Y. K. Dinesh Kumar told The Hindu.

It is for the first time that bamboo is being used in the State for restoration of riverbanks, he added.

Apart from the 5-km-long area in Bangra Kulur, Mr. Kumar said that the department has proposed to plant bamboo shoots on the river bank of Adyar.

“We have planned to plant bamboo shoots in about 65 km of the Phalguni and the Netravathi riverbanks,” he said. The department has planned to work with the district administration and take up planting of bamboo shoots along the riverbanks in other parts of the district, he said.

The Forest Department is planting Dendrocalamus strictus variety of bamboo in Bangra Kulur.

Range Forest Officer, Mangaluru, Prashant Pai and Deputy Range Forest Officer Sanjay said that this variety of bamboo, which gives good green cover, is highly suitable for planting on riverbanks. These shoots are among of the saplings raised at the nursery of the Forest Department in Padil. They are being planted in the riverbed area in Bangra Kulur that was recently barricaded by the district administration. The department has also planned to raise mangroves on the stretch, Mr. Pai said.

This riverbank area, which leads to the centre earlier earmarked for the River Festival, faced the threat of encroachment. Following media reports, the district administration and the Mangaluru City Corporation took steps to barricade the area. “We have planted 2,500 bamboo shoots. Another 2,500 bamboo shoots will be planted in the next few days,” Mr. Sanjay said.

On Wednesday, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty joined the Forest Department staff in planting bamboo shoots. Staff and students of Chaitanya Techno School also joined the exercise.