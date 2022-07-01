Pourakarmikas on strike in Karnataka: Sweeping affected across Bengaluru, garbage collection partially hit

The Hindu Bureau July 01, 2022 10:56 IST

While most of the 16,000 pourakarmikas on direct payment contract with BBMP, who are deployed for sweeping streets, have stayed away from work, door-to-door garbage collection has been partially affected. Some drivers have also joined the protest

A file photo of pourakarmikas (civic workers) in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

While most of the 16,000 pourakarmikas on direct payment contract with BBMP, who are deployed for sweeping streets, have stayed away from work, door-to-door garbage collection has been partially affected. Some drivers have also joined the protest

Pourakarmikas across Karnataka have launched an indefinite strike demanding abolition of contractual employment and making them permanent employees. The strike has partially affected Solid Waste Management (SWM) in Bengaluru. While most of the 16,000 pourakarmikas on direct payment contract with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), who are deployed for sweeping streets, have stayed away from work, door-to-door garbage collection has been partially affected. Some drivers have joined the protest. Dr. Harish Kumar, Special Commissioner, SWM, BBMP, said, “Sweeping was affected, but garbage collection remained undisturbed across Bengaluru. Van drivers and cleaners realise they cannot be legally absorbed on our rolls as they are employees of contractors. They are not supporting the strike. We have issued stern warning to contractors that if garbage management is disturbed, they will be blacklisted from the new tenders that will be called for the next five-year period. There has been no disruption.” “Most of the pourakarmikas have stayed away from work across Karnataka and are participating in the strike starting on July 1. Many garbage collection van drivers have joined us, especially those deployed in markets in Bengaluru,” said Maitreyi Krishnan of BBMP Guttige Pourakarmikara Sangha. On pourakarmikas’ demands for permanent employment, he said there has been a delay due to legal hurdles. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would chair a review meeting on July 1 evening to resolve the issue.



Our code of editorial values