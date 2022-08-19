After Savarkar, banners with Godse photo put up in Surathkal, taken down by Mangaluru City Corporation

Mangaluru City Corporation personnel removing the banner containing photos of Nathuram Godse and Veer Savarkar. This banner was placed near Govinda Dasa College in Surathkal, Dakshina Kannada on August 19. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) on Thursday, August 18, removed banners containing photos of Nathuram Godse that had come up at two places in Surathkal.

The banners with photos of Godse as well as V.D. Savarkar, which were purportedly erected by Akhila Bharath Hindu Mahasabha, had come up near Govinda Dasa College and near the APMC Yard in Baikampady.

The MCC noticed these hoardings and removed them.

Five days ago, the MCC had removed the portrait of Veer Savarkar that had come up below the flyover in Surathkal.