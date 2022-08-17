BJP leader challenges Congress, says party will erect Savarkar statue in Udupi

Congress and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers had opposed erection of a cutout of ‘Veer’ Savarkar in Udupi on August 16

The protest by Congress and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers opposing erection of a cutout of ‘Veer’ Savarkar in Udupi on August 16 took a new turn on August 17.

BJP All India Backward Classes Morcha leader Yashpal Suvarna announced that the BJP will erect a statue of ‘Veer’ Savarkar at the spot, that is Brahmagiri Circle, in Udupi. Showering flower petals on the cutout, Mr. Suvarna further said that party cadres will not hesitate to erect a picture of Savarkar in the courtyards of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah‘s residence.

Later, BJP cadres marched to the Congress party office in Udupi and surrounded the building. Police dispersed the BJP workers.

On August 16, Minister for Kannada, Culture and Energy V. Sunil Kumar had stated that there would be no compromise on the Savarkar issue. “Savarkar is one of the tallest leaders of India and BJP continues to revere him,” Mr Kumar said adding that the government will not tolerate any attempts to sully his image.

Former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake told reporters in Udupi on August 17 that the Congress will not interfere in the matter of Savarkar.

On August 16, Congress activists led by Prakhyat Shetty had surrounded Brahmagiri Circle where cutouts of Savarkar and Subhas Chandra Bose were erected. They wanted the administration to remove the cutout within 24 hours.