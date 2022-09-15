C.N. Annadurai birth anniversary | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin pays tribute in Madurai

Ahead of Tamil Nadu CM Stalin’s visit, the ‘temple’ city was kept clean and main thoroughfares had aplenty of police personnel.

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 15, 2022 13:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin pays tribute to former Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai on his birth anniversary at a memorial, in Madurai on September 15, 2022 | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin offered tributes at the statue of former Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai on the latter’s birth anniversary, in Madurai on September 15.

Accompanied by Ministers P. T. R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, P. Moorthy, Velu, Geetha Jeevan, K. R. Periakaruppan and senior leader Pon Muthuramalingam, MP Su. Venkatesan, MLAs Pudur Boominathan and Tamilarasi and among others, Mr. Stalin paid floral tributes to a portrait of Annadurai, marking the 114th birth anniversary.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu rolls out ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ at 1,545 government primary schools

Ahead of Tamil Nadu CM Stalin’s visit, the ‘temple’ city was kept clean and main thoroughfares had aplenty of police personnel.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister was in the city to launch the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme for school students. He is scheduled to participate in the DMK’s “ Mupperum Vizha” at Virudhunagar district in the evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Madurai
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app