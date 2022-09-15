C.N. Annadurai birth anniversary | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin pays tribute in Madurai

Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin pays tribute to former Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai on his birth anniversary at a memorial, in Madurai on September 15, 2022 | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin offered tributes at the statue of former Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai on the latter’s birth anniversary, in Madurai on September 15.

Accompanied by Ministers P. T. R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, P. Moorthy, Velu, Geetha Jeevan, K. R. Periakaruppan and senior leader Pon Muthuramalingam, MP Su. Venkatesan, MLAs Pudur Boominathan and Tamilarasi and among others, Mr. Stalin paid floral tributes to a portrait of Annadurai, marking the 114th birth anniversary.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu rolls out ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ at 1,545 government primary schools

Ahead of Tamil Nadu CM Stalin’s visit, the ‘temple’ city was kept clean and main thoroughfares had aplenty of police personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister was in the city to launch the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme for school students. He is scheduled to participate in the DMK’s “ Mupperum Vizha” at Virudhunagar district in the evening.