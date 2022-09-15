C.N. Annadurai birth anniversary | Tamil Nadu Ministers pay tributes at Chennai

The Hindu Bureau September 15, 2022 12:52 IST

The late leader founded the DMK in 1949; the then Madras State was renamed as Tamil Nadu during his tenure

Minister for Water Resources, along with Ministers K.N. Nehru, Ma. Subramanian, K. Ponmudi pays floral tributes to the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu late C.N. Annadurai on his 114th birth anniversary in Chennai on September 15, 2022 | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

On the 114th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai on Thursday, senior Ministers paid floral tributes to the portrait of the late leader near his statue at the Anna Salai - Wallajah Salai junction in Chennai. Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Minister for Information M.P. Saminathan, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran and senior officials paid floral tributes. Late leader Annadurai founded the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in 1949. His party formed the government in 1967 Assembly elections and he held the Chief Minister's office between March 1967 and February 1969 before his death while in office. It was during his tenure the then Madras State was renamed as Tamil Nadu.



