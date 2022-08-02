Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road to be turned into model road

GCDA Chairman K. Chandran Pillai

August 02, 2022 19:23 IST

GCDA to team up with Kochi Corporation to prevent flooding in city

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has drawn up a plan worth ₹2.50 crore to turn Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road into a model one, GCDA Chairman K. Chandran Pillai has said.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said despite the decision to hand over the BOT bridge to the Public Works Department (PWD), the GCDA had allocated ₹40 lakh from its own funds to repair potholes on the bridge.

On the GCDA’s role in addressing flooding, Mr. Pillai said the agency had no direct role in the matter, but it would team up with the Kochi Corporation to prevent it. He added that while Operation Breakthrough had some impact, rains far exceeded than what was anticipated.

Mr. Pillai said a slew of measures would be taken in coordination with the district administration and the police to address problems experienced at Kaloor stadium, including hardships of pedestrians and unruly driving in the area.