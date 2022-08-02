Kochi

Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road to be turned into model road

GCDA Chairman K. Chandran Pillai
Special Correspondent KOCHI August 02, 2022 19:23 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 19:23 IST

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has drawn up a plan worth ₹2.50 crore to turn Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road into a model one, GCDA Chairman K. Chandran Pillai has said.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said despite the decision to hand over the BOT bridge to the Public Works Department (PWD), the GCDA had allocated ₹40 lakh from its own funds to repair potholes on the bridge.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On the GCDA’s role in addressing flooding, Mr. Pillai said the agency had no direct role in the matter, but it would team up with the Kochi Corporation to prevent it. He added that while Operation Breakthrough had some impact, rains far exceeded than what was anticipated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Pillai said a slew of measures would be taken in coordination with the district administration and the police to address problems experienced at Kaloor stadium, including hardships of pedestrians and unruly driving in the area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
civic infrastructure
flood
Read more...