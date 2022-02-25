K.K. Road to be given to Kochi Corporation, BOT Bridge to PWD

All encroachments to be cleared as part of renovation work: new GCDA chief

The arterial Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road and its footpaths, developed by Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), will be renovated and the ownership handed over to Kochi Corporation, the agency’s new Chairman K. Chandran Pillai said on Friday.

All encroachments on footpaths will be cleared as part of the renovation work. Likewise, the Mattancherry BOT Bridge would be handed over to the Public Works department (PWD) in March, following which the department was expected to take up its resurfacing work, he said, in a meet-the-press event hosted at Ernakulam Press Club.

On the inordinate delay in completing the Chilavannur Bund Road, Mr. Pillai said a 250 metre-long stretch, having three house plots and a plot owned by an institution, needed to be acquired. The GCDA will work with the Kochi Corporation to overcome hurdles in acquiring the short strip of land. The landowners will be rehabilitated to a space that held equal or higher market value. In addition, the existing wide road on either side of the strip will be renovated.

On the huge delay in completing the 64-km Ring Road that would begin from Chathiath Road and end at Varapuzha, Mr. Pillai said it was inevitable to decongest Kochi. The alignment that was proposed could be changed.

He said the suggestion in the safety audit to replace the roof of Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor is awaiting the government’s administrative sanction and financial assistance. The opinion of sports bodies will be heard in order to renovate the Ambedkar Stadium near the KSRTC bus stand that is in a bad condition.

The lost glory of Rajendra Maidan, from where several freedom fighters had addressed huge gatherings, will be reclaimed. A laser show that was set up on the premises will be relocated. The Changampuzha Park too will be renovated using designs submitted by a consortium of architects. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding is expected for this. Similarly, idling open spaces in the Greater Kochi area will be tidied and utilised.

Yet another plan is to shift the Kaloor market to the one built by the GCDA near Manappattiparambu Ground this year. A sewage treatment plant too has been envisaged there.

The GCDA will adopt global best practices and make optimal use of its skilled human resources. It is also time to revise the 25-year-old masterplan of Kochi. The city’s cultural and sports potential too ought to be tapped. Steps will also be taken to minimise the effects of climate change on the city. Pay-and-use toilets too had been envisaged, said Mr. Pillai.