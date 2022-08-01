Heavy rain inundates several areas in Kochi city

Red alert in Ernakulam district till August 4

Pullepady Road in Kochi was among the areas flooded in heavy rain that lashed the city from early Monday morning. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Many areas in Kochi city, including M.G. Road and the business hub of Menaka Junction, were flooded following heavy rain since the early hours of Monday.

The rain started around 1 a.m. on Monday and continued till late in the afternoon. Rajendra Maidan, Banerjee Road, Providence Road and Judges’ Avenue were flooded. Several areas in West Kochi also got submerged. The city witnessed traffic disruptions due to the flooding.

Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar said areas linked to the Mullassery Canal such as the South railway station, Kammattipadam and Kalathiparambil Road were flooded. Once the canal is cleaned, the problem of flooding can be solved to a large extent. He said there had been some problems related to cleaning the canal, including the placement of sewage pipelines.

The Mayor said a meeting with the District Collector and various agencies would be held soon to address the issue. Heavy rain that lasted several hours could land the city in trouble, he added.

Leader of the Congress party in the Kochi Corporation Council Antony Kureethara said unless the funds allotted for cleaning the canals and storm water drainage facilities were utilised properly, Kochi could see more flooding in the coming days. He said the Mullassery Canal, one of the largest in the city, had not been readied for the flow of rainwater.

According to India Meteorological Department data, Choondi near Aluva received 28.5 mm of rain, Kalamassery received 20 mm, Neriamangalam received 49.5 mm, and Palluruthy in West Kochi received 49 mm.

A red alert has been issued in Ernakulam district till August 4, considering the possibility of heavy rain. District Collector Renu Raj has asked all departments to be on alert on account of the current situation. She has issued orders to stop all quarrying and mining operations until further orders.

Fishermen have been warned not to embark on any fishing ventures. A communication from the district administration said the water level in Bhoothathankettu and Edamalayar reservoirs was not alarming. Three houses were damaged in Kuttampuzha, situated on the eastern side of the district, but no causality was reported.

Revenue department officials visited Pooyamkutty, near Kothamangalam, which witnessed heavy rain, to assess the situation. Fort Kochi Sub Collector Vishnu Raj reviewed the Instant Response System in Paravur taluk.