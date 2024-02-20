ADVERTISEMENT

Police notify entry and exit timings based on vehicle types to ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad

February 20, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

To ease vehicular congestion and ensure free-flowing traffic in the city limits, the Hyderabad City police in a latest attempt has notified compulsory entry and exit time for vehicle types.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy said the reasonable restrictions were being imposed on the entry, movement and idle parking of inter-district, national permit lorries, local lorries, medium goods vehicles, private buses, and slow-moving vehicles. The restrictions will be as per an elaborate city route plan.

As per the classification, all heavy commercial vehicles, such as all inter-district and national permit vehicles - such as lorries, trucks, and trailers - are prohibited in all the 94 routes in the city.

Local lorries and construction equipment vehicles can ply only between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Medium goods vehicles such as DCMs, with a tonnage of above 3.5 and less than 12, have entry only between 12 noon to 4 p.m. and between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.

All private buses in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, on all the arterial roads, are allowed to ply between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. only. The restriction does not apply to public transport or State operated vehicles.

Construction and demolition waste-carrying vehicles having a gross vehicle weight exceeding 2 tonnes and up to 6 tonnes are allowed between 11.30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and those exceeding 10 tonnes, such as heavy tippers, should ply only between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

CONNECT WITH US