Will move resolution against excise policy today: BJP leader

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) member Kuljeet Chahal (BJP) on Tuesday said that he will move a resolution against the Delhi government’s excise policy 2021-22 in the civic body’s council meeting on August 24.

Mr. Chahal said the council will hold a discussion on the “alleged irregularities” in connection with the excise policy, while refusing to elaborate on the contents of the resolution.

“The contents of the resolution are yet to be known and we can comment on this only after it is presented in the council meeting on Wednesday,” said a senior NDMC official.

FIR against 15 people

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against 15 individuals, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, over the alleged irregularities, while it also conducted searches in 31 locations across six States and one Union Territory – including at the residences of Mr. Sisodia and former Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna.

“If CM Arvind Kejriwal attends the meeting, since he is an NDMC member, then he must answer about the corrupt practices of his government which were done through this policy,” said Mr. Chahal.

Gole Market issue

Meanwhile, Mr. Chahal said that another item that is likely to be passed in the council’s meeting will be the renovation and upgradation of the Gole Market building into a museum, adding that the project has been in the pipeline since 2006.

He added that the restoration of the heritage structure is yet to start due to “various issues” and that the NDMC is likely to clear ₹26.71 crore for the project – which includes construction of a glass dome in its central courtyard, recasting of the first floor and other improvements.