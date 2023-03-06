ADVERTISEMENT

Nikki Yadav murder case | Delhi court extends judicial custody of all six accused by 14 days

March 06, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Sahil Gahlot, the prime accused, allegedly killed Nikki Yadav and stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba in southwest Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Sahil Gehlot (centre), accused of killing his live-in partner and stuffing her body into a fridge, following his arrest, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court, on Monday, extended judicial custody of all six accused by 14 days in Nikki Yadav murder case.

Sahil Gahlot, the prime accused, was arrested on February 14 and he admitted to strangling Nikki on the intervening night of February 9 and 10 near Kashmere Gate’s Nigam Bodh Ghat. The police said the accused committed the crime in Ashish’s car and then called the co-accused for help. They met Gahlot near Paschim Vihar and headed to his  dhaba (eatery) in south-west Delhi’s Mitraon village.

A metropolitan court in New Delhi on February 22 had remanded Sahil Gahlot to 12-day judicial custody.

The accused stuffed Nikki’s body in a refrigerator and left Ashish’s car at the dhaba. They then reached Gahlot’s house in his car. The prime accused told his father about the crime, but he was asked to go ahead with the marriage on February 10, a senior police officer said.

On February 18, 2023, Delhi Police had arrested five persons for allegedly conspiring to protect Gahlot in the murder of his 23-year-old partner Nikki Yadav. A metropolitan court had remanded the accused in three-day police custody.

In a twist in the case, the police said Nikki and Gahlot had tied the knot in 2020 and their marriage certificate has been recovered. Gahlot allegedly strangled Nikki to death as the accused’s family was not happy with the alliance and had fixed his marriage with another woman, the police said.

