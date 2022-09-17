Jamia bans entry of Safoora, two others on campus

Decision taken to ‘maintain peaceful academic environment’, says university

Staff Reporter New Delhi 
September 17, 2022 21:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Jamia student Safoora Zargar was arrested in connection with a north-east Delhi riots case in 2020. | Photo Credit: File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jamia Millia Islamia administration has banned the entry of three of its former students, including scholar and activist Safoora Zargar, who was arrested in a 2020 north-east Delhi riots case, on its campus for “organising agitations against irrelevant issues”. 

According to the orders signed by the Chief Proctor, dated September 14, the “campus ban” on Ms.  Zargar and other two were approved for maintaining a “peaceful academic environment across the campus”. 

When contacted, Ms. Zargar declined to comment on the order. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, the Jamia Millia Islamia administration had cancelled the admission of Ms. Zargar, citing an “unsatisfactory” progress report by the supervisor. She had enrolled with the Department of Sociology in the integrated MPhil/PhD programme.

The “campus ban” order against Ms. Zargar states that she was involved in organising agitations, protests and marches on the campus against “irrelevant and objectionable issues to disturb the peaceful academic environment”.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“She is instigating innocent students of the university and trying to use its platform for her mala fide political agenda, along with some other students. Further, she is hampering the normal functioning of the institution,” the order against Ms. Zargar read. 

The orders issued against the remaining former students stated that they were at the “forefront of unauthorised gatherings of students on the campus several times”, including one which took place in August in the university’s central canteen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app