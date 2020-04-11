Jamia student held in Delhi riots case

A Jamia Millia Islamia University student has been arrested in connection with riots that broke out in northeast Delhi in February. The student was one of the media coordinators of the Jamia Coordination Committee.
Police sources said that the student identified, identified as Safoora Zargar, is pursuing her masters from the university. Sources said that the woman had attended the march in Jaffrabad on March 20 and had asked people to join the protest. Zargar has been arrested by district police a few days after PhD student Meeran Haider was arrested by Special Cell.
Jamia Coordination Committee, a body of students who have been active since December 15 protests, said that they had been visiting northeast area for relief work after the riots and also alleged that members of the minority community are being targeted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.