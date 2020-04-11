Delhi

Jamia student held in Delhi riots case

A Jamia Millia Islamia University student has been arrested in connection with riots that broke out in northeast Delhi in February. The student was one of the media coordinators of the Jamia Coordination Committee.

Police sources said that the student identified, identified as Safoora Zargar, is pursuing her masters from the university. Sources said that the woman had attended the march in Jaffrabad on March 20 and had asked people to join the protest. Zargar has been arrested by district police a few days after PhD student Meeran Haider was arrested by Special Cell.

Jamia Coordination Committee, a body of students who have been active since December 15 protests, said that they had been visiting northeast area for relief work after the riots and also alleged that members of the minority community are being targeted.

