Jamia cancels Safoora’s admission over ‘unsatisfactory’ progress report

Scholar says university did not grant her extension; JMI says no further COVID extension possible

The Jamia Millia Islamia administration has cancelled the admission of scholar and activist Safoora Zargar, who was arrested in a 2020 north-east Delhi riots case, citing “unsatisfactory” progress report by the supervisor.

Ms. Zargar had enrolled with the Department of Sociology in the integrated MPhil/PhD programme. The university in a notice said the scholar did not apply for an extension before the “expiry of the stipulated maximum period”.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Zargar said she had been running around for the last eight months applying for an extension, but it seems like the university had “already decided that they would not oblige her”. She said she had written to Jamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar as well that she was being subjected to “undue harassment and ridicule” at the hands of the administration. “It is difficult for me to process what has happened. I have given three years of my life to my academic pursuit and they have refused to give me an extension. I have gone through so much in the last three years, including jail time, a pregnancy, an attack from the State and in the online space. I was not expecting this from my university,” Ms. Zargar said.

Delay in dissertation

The university, in its notice from the office of the Dean, Faculty of Social Science, said she did not submit her M.Phil dissertation within the maximum stipulated time of five semesters and that the action has been taken on the recommendation given by the Research Advisory Committee (RAC) on July 5. The matter was approved by the department’s Board of Studies on August 22. As per the notice, she was also given an additional semester of Covid extension (sixth semester), which ended on February 6.

Responding to the university’s decision, Ms. Zargar tweeted on Monday, “The usually snail-paced Jamia admin moving at light speed to cancel my admission, foregoing all due process. Let it be known, it breaks my heart but not my spirit.”

The university said there was no provision for any further COVID extension as per the UGC notification.

On being asked if she will continue to pursue her PhD from another university, Ms. Zargar said she had not had time to process what had happened yet and take a decision on it.