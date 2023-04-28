ADVERTISEMENT

Don't devalue teaching profession: Kapil Sibal calls for ending ad hoc teacher phenomenon

April 28, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - New Delhi

"Suicide by: Former ad hoc teacher. New Education Policy? Is this the vision?" "Ad hoc teachers – An all India phenomenon, put an end to this. Don't devalue teaching profession. Don't devalue education," Kapil Sibal said in a tweet.

PTI

Kapil Sibal. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on April 28 called for putting an end to the phenomenon of having ad hoc teachers and said the education profession should not be devalued.

His assertion came in the wake of the alleged suicide by a 33-year-old Delhi University ad hoc teacher who was recently removed from the job at the Hindu College.

In a tweet, Mr. Sibal said, "Suicide by: Former ad hoc teacher. New Education Policy? Is this the vision?" "Ad hoc teachers – An all India phenomenon, put an end to this. Don't devalue teaching profession. Don't devalue education," said the former Human Resource Development Minister, now known as the Education Minister.

Mr. Sibal, who was a Union Minister during UPA 1 and 2, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He recently floated the non-electoral platform 'Insaaf', aimed at fighting injustice.

Samarveer, the ad hoc teacher who was recently removed from the job at the Hindu College, was found dead at his house in outer Delhi's Rani Bagh area, police said on April 27. He was from Molki village in Rajasthan's Baran district. Delhi University teachers and students staged a protest outside the Hindu College and demanded justice for Samarveer.

CONNECT WITH US