Kapil Sibal files Rajya Sabha nomination as Independent candidate backed by Samajwadi Party, says he quit Congress on May 16

PTI May 25, 2022 13:14 IST

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, whose tenure as Congress Rajya Sabha member ends in July, went to Uttar Pradesh Assembly premises with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other senior leaders to file his papers

Saying he resigned from the Congress last week, Kapil Sibal on May 25 filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha as an Independent candidate supported by the Samajwadi Party (SP). Mr. Sibal, whose tenure as Congress Rajya Sabha member ends in July, went to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly premises with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and other senior leaders to file his papers. "I have filed the nomination as an Independent candidate. I thank Akhileshji for supporting me," Mr. Sibal told reporters. "I resigned from the Congress on May 16 and I am no longer a senior Congress leader now," he said.



