Centre tried to hijack AAP govt. plantation event; CM not to attend programme, says Gopal Rai

July 24, 2022 12:19 IST

Environment Minister Gopal Rai alleged the Delhi Police acted on the directions of the Prime Minister's Office.

The Aam Aadmi Party on July 24, 2022 alleged that the Centre tried to hijack an event of the Delhi government at the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary by replacing posters put up by the Delhi government with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai in a press conference said that “The Delhi Police putting on the behest of the Prime Minister’s office put up banners carrying pictures of Mr. Modi at the venue last night. Mr. Kejriwal was supposed to attend the event but has now decided not to participate in it,” Mr. Rai said. The Delhi Police is yet to comment on the incident.

The event was to be attended by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and Mr. Kejriwal but the Chief Minister did not attend after the poster incident.

“Attempts are being made to malign our government. Satyendar Jain was arrested on frivolous charges. Now a conspiracy is being hatched to arrest Deputy Chief Minister (Manish Sidodia). The CM had to go to Singapore but the file was stalled,” Mr. Rai said.

Sourses in the Raj Nivas said that a mutual decision between the LG and the CM had been taken on July 4 to participate in the programme that was being held to plant one lakh saplings in the area but Mr. Kejriwal skipped the per-decided event citing ill health.

Mr. Rai said that bot he and the CM did not attend the event as the BJP used its muscle to convert a plantation drive organised by the Delhi government into a political event and it was not due to ill health that the CM skipped the event.

Visuals from the stage at the event show Mr. Modi’s photo on left of the poster and comparatively photos of Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Saxena on the right.