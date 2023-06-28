Over 250 cadres detained for staging black flag protest against T.N. Governor in Salem

June 28, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - SALEM

As many as 260 cadres of various political parties, including 25 women, who staged a black flag protest against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in Salem, were detained by the police, on Wednesday.

Mr. Ravi landed at Coimbatore airport and reached Salem by road at 11.30 a.m. He was on his way to participate in the 21st convocation ceremony of Periyar University at 12.30 p.m. While the Governor’s convoy passed the Government College of Engineering at Karuppur, cadre displayed black flags and raised slogans against him. The police detained them and shifted them to a wedding hall.

Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam leader Kolathur Mani, who led the protest said that the Governor was acting like a BJP leader and was speaking against the policies of the ruling government in the State. He said the Governor’s actions and speeches were against the Constitution, and demanded his recall from the State.

Members of the CPI, CPI(M), MDMK, VCK, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi , Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, and Indian Union Muslim League took part in the protest. Many cadre, including women, were clad in black and took part in the protest. Earlier, the police had placed barricades to prevent protestors from entering the road.

