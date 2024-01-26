Lit Fest: too woke to be funny

January 26, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST

“When my children’s friends call me aunty, it’s fine. But when someone 45-plus is calling me that, it’s not fine. I’m NOT THEIR AUNTY,” says Shunali Shroff at the start of the “Too Woke To Be Funny” panel discussion at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024. The duo, Ms. Shroff and Kiran Manral, were in conversation with Rosella Stephen, editor of The Hindu Magazine and Literary Review, about their podcast “Not Your Aunty.” The podcast’s episodes cover a range of topics, from social media influencer Orry and actor Zeenat Aman’s comeback, to body positivity debates. But no matter what the topic, they take pride in not mincing their words, and calling a spade a spade.

For starters, Ms. Stephen asked the duo what “woke culture” means to them. Ms. Shroff replies it is “political correctness on steroids”, something she thinks will lead us to a society that stops having conversations. “We’ll stop talking about the important topics. We’ll just talk about the weather, and even here, we’ll argue about what gender to ascribe to weather,” says Ms. Shroff. Ms. Manral exclaims how “hyper-woke culture” is also a bullying culture because “it comes with the threat that if you don’t subscribe to my views, I’ll cancel you”.

Ms. Shroff and Ms. Manral’s views ranged from progressive to slightly controversial. For instance, their episode on menopause, they divulged, was meant to break the omerta around the topic and challenge the popular perception that ageing was a sin. On the other hand, an episode on body positivity had them using the word “fat” numerous times “to convey that it’s not okay to glorify being unhealthy and overweight”, says Ms. Manral.

Ms. Shroff shared that she lost 300 Instagram followers the day she asked why Oprah Winfrey was on Ozempic - a weight loss drug - if she was so good at “manifesting”. The duo called out new trends like children identifying as cats and dogs; and a girl in the U.K. who identifies as different pieces of furniture – all to illustrate that perhaps as a society, we’ve taken things a little too far. “Being sensitive has become a profession nowadays,” says Ms. Shroff.

